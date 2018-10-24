From being offered ‘Lust Stories’, performing at Ambani wedding to sisterly vibes from Katrina Kaif; Badshah spills it all on ‘No Filter Neha S3’

Popular Indian rapper Badshah has recently appeared on bold and candid radio chat show of Neha Dhupia, No Filter Neha season 3. In the show, Badshah revealed a lot of unknown and surprising things which has had happened with him in real life. The promo of the episode is out and we are shocked after learning some never heard before revelations from Badshah.

Watch the video promo here:

In a video, when Neha Dhupia asked Badshah about a song which he wants to sing for sexy diva Katrina Kaif, Badshah says a Rakhi song, “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.” Now it would be surprising to anybody if a person dedicates a Rakhi song to Katrina. When Neha expressed her surprising reaction, Badshah said that he gets elder sister vibes from Kat.

Furthermore, when Neha asked him about his love for Raveena Tandon as a fan, he replies, “When you mention the word sexy, I think she is the epitome!” Surprisingly, when Neha asked about Vicky Kaushal’s role from Lust Stories being offered to Badshah, he said that they told me the role is about a Punjabi guy who can’t satisfy his wife and he needs to be a fit one. Badshah laughed and said how I can be fit!

As per reports, Badshah is going to be performing at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding in Mumbai. Apart from him, International singer Beyoncé too is going to be performing for the same. When asked about that, Badshah questioned Neha that how does she get such information? He further added by saying that which system you have hacked?

It is going to be the supremely funny show on the radio. Aren’t you guys excited for it?