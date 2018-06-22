From BDSM to lesbianism, India’s bold and erotic web series tales

India is finally opening up to bold and erotic content, especially on the web platform. The extensive digitisation of content has opened doors for stories around topics that have been considered taboo. From lesbian relationships to infidelity to a woman taking charge in bed, we list down top ten Indian web series that turn the freak on.

Dev DD

Devika Dharmendra Dwivedi is the girl of your fantasies, wilder than you can ever imagine. Dev DD is another Hindi web series by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, and directed by Ken Ghosh, for ALTBalaji. Starring Asheema Vardaan, Akhil Kapur, Sanjay Suri, Rashmi Agdekar, Rumana Molla, Sandeep Pandey and Sanjay Suri in lead roles it is a retelling of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel Devdas but in a completely unusual way.

Return of Ragini MMS

Ragini MMS: Returns is an Indian erotic-horror web series again by Ekta Kapoor. The series is the third installment of Ragini MMS (franchise) after its two movies. It stars Karishma Sharma, Riya Sen, Siddharth Gupta and Nishant Singh Malkani in lead roles. The series won’t let you down with its bold and erotic content.

Twisted

Running in its second season, Twisted is produced by Vikram Bhatt and JioCinema starring the bold beauty Nia Sharma. With a thriller genre as the backdrop, this web series is la hefty package of a good storyline topped with the actress’ hotness.

Maaya

Priyal Gor and Leena Jumani’s lesbian relationship is the framework of Maaya which is also in its second season exploring BDSM played by Sonia (Shama Sikander) who wants to fulfil her BDSM fantasies with a stranger, Rahul (Vipul Gupta) whom she met on a BDSM chat site but is married to Abhishek (Veer Aryan), who loves her a lot. That being said the series also has a lot of steamy scenes between the protagonists in both seasons.

Romil and Jugal

Romil and Jugal is an Indian Hindi web series, produced by Ekta Kapoor through ALTBalaji. Rajeev Siddhartha and Manraj Singh are the lead of the series. The story is about a gay couple and their daily struggles to identify with the society.

Spotlight

This web series is about an aspiring actress who will go to any extent to bag her dream role. Things get messed up when the lead played by Tridha Chaudhary finds out her competition is a lesbian played by Diandra Soares. The series also touches upon her estranged relationships with people in the film industry.

Tanhaiyan

Another take on an unusual romantic tale, Tanhaiyan stars Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti in lead roles. A mixture of emotional drama around a one night stand is something worthy of a binge watch.

Gehraiyaan

This horror-thriller is another addition by Vikram Bhatt that stars Sanjeeda Sheikh and Vatsal Seth. The story revolves around a surgeon who has endured a trauma and the mysterious and dark occurrences in her house. What can’t be missed are some aesthetic love making scenes in the series.

Rain

This psychological-thriller is the story of a young girl named Barkha who is trapped in her house with four people from her past and one of them wants her dead. With a twist that leaves you stunned, every episode unfolds a new chapter.

Bewafaa sii Wafaa

A thriller starring Sameer Soni and Aditi Vasudev in the lead is about two strangers who fall in love despite being in a relationship with their significant others. What looks like a couple going ahead with their infidelity, the story revolves around passion, heartbreak, and revenge.