Friendship goals! Akshaye Khanna to host special screening of 'Ittefaq' for Aamir Khan

Friendship goals! Akshaye Khanna to host special screening of ‘Ittefaq’ for Aamir Khan

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 26, 2017 12:11 pm
Mumbai: Akshaye Khanna and Aamir Khan were seen together in Dil Chahta Hai and have remained quite close since then. Akshaye and Aamir always kept in touch even after they were done with the film.

Recently, Aamir had invited Akshaye Khanna for the special screening of his film Secret Superstar. While having a chat Aamir told Akshaye that he was intrigued by Ittefaq’s trailer and is looking forward to watching the film.” says a source.

The source further adds that Akshaye Khanna has told the makers of the film to organize a special screening of the film soon for Aamir. Akshaye will host Aamir himself, adds the source.


The thriller stars Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha. The film releases on 3rd November 2017.

