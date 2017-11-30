Friends of Jacqueline are asking her for a party, here’s the reason why

Jacqueline’s friends have been asking her to throw a party. The actress has been riding high on the success of her recent movie Judwaa 2. The movie not only garnered an amazing response from the audience and but has also kept the cash counters ringing.

Jacqueline’s character was loved by all and her fans couldn’t get their eyes off her. Also, like every movie the actress has added more chartbusters to her list of hit songs with ‘chalti hai kya 9 se 12’ and ‘oonchi hai building’.

Post Judwaa 2 success the actress also received numerous brand endorsement offers, out of which she has already signed 4 of them.

Jacqueline and Salman who were last seen together in the blockbuster Kick three years back have recently started shooting for their much awaited next, Race 3.

Even the next year looks extremely exciting for the actress with the release of Race 3 opposite Salman Khan and Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress who has worked her way to the top of the A-list brigade with her hard work has many reasons to celebrate, and hence her friends are asking her to throw her party!