Former couple Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie have been sued by lighting designer

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been ordered to pay their lighting designer 565,000 euros. Designer Odile Soudant decided to sue the estranged couple after they allegedly failed to credit her on their residence in Provence, French and drove her company to financial ruin, The Guardian reported.

Odile claimed Brad and Angelina hired her in 2010 to design lighting for four buildings in their estate. The huge project laboured over 17 people, including “architects, designers, lighting and acoustic specialists, and even an optical engineer to calculate the angle of the sun’s rays on the chateau.” It went on for several months before slowing down to a halt when the employees stopped receiving payment from Brad and Angelina.

Odile has been reportedly paid in full, but she’s still fighting to be recognised as the creator of the lighting project. Because of the dispute, the credit was given to one of the employees instead. “I am an artist and this is my work. When someone tries to steal my work it is something else. This is all very painful for me,” she said.

She insisted that the money she received was nothing compared to what she had been through.”Of course, people think Brad Pitt is right, that ‘he’s the good guy and she is wrong,'” she added.