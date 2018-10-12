Former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Bhavnani and journalists’ call out Amitabh Bachchan for supporting MeToo movement

Many famous celebrities from Bollywood have been accused of sexually harassing and raping women. The new rage MeToo movement in India, has become a voice for the women who have faced heinous incidents. Celebs like Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl are some of the renowned figures from industry who have been named. And now former celebrity-hairstylist and ex Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Bhavnani in her post on Twitter wrote about Amitabh Bachchan to warn him that his truth will be out soon.

Sapna wrote, “This has to be the biggest lie ever. Sir the film Pink has released and gone and your image of being an activist will soon too. Your truth will come out very soon. Hope you are biting your hands cuz nails will not be enough. @SrBachchan #Metoo #MeTooIndia #comeoutwomen”.

Even film journalist Rosie Roti took to her Twitter account and said that many film journalists have privately told stories of Bachchan’s own misconduct for years, “no he doesn’t. film journalists have privately told stories of Bachchan’s own misconduct for years. it’s one thing for those stories never to be told publicly, but the least we can do is stop pretending like we need his views on how to keep vulnerable people safe.” Rosie wrote.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan supported the movement and says that women need to be protected. With the growing cloud MeToo around the legendary actor it is only ironically that Amitabh Bachchan is a brand ambassador of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.