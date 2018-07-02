Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan gets trolled again for wearing ‘inappropriate’ dress

Television star Hina Khan trolled again, but this time for wearing an inappropriate dress at an event for children suffering from cancer. The actress shared pictures from the event where she was seen wearing white off-shoulder shirt paired with blue jeans. Her outfit was considered to be inappropriate by many people who trolled the actress on the social media platform.

Hina shared pictures from the event and captioned them as, “You can’t touch it, hold it or buy it, you can only ..feel ..courage! And the sheer courage of these lovely souls taught me and inspired me today that even when life gives you a ‘due date’ you can always choose to make it beautiful with ‘Hope’. Life doesn’t have to be mundane for anyone no matter how ordinary we feel our journey, role or existence is , life is special as long as life ‘Is’. They taught me that marvel exists through simplicity. They taught me today to find colour even when your eyes are closed just like we dream, after all a little bit of dream is all we need. As a celebrity if contributing a few hours of our lives to interact with them can help motivate them fight harder there can be no better use of it, it gives them Hope that they can do the impossible and reach the other side as a fighter.

#BackToSchool#InspiringFightersNotCancerPatient.#BeautifulSouls Thank you #Dr. Shripad D. Banavali (HOD) and #TataMemorialHospitalfor giving me this opportunity and connect with these angels..”

Here are some comments trolling the actress for wearing the ‘inappropriate’ outfit at the event:

Hina khan was last seen in Big Boss season 11 where she was a finalist and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 where she was the first runner-up but her most know role was Akshara Singhania in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ which ruled TV for almost 8 years.