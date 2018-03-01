Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Arshi Khan in ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’

Mumbai: Arshi Khan of “Bigg Boss” fame will enter the show “Ishq Mein Marjawan” as part of a dance troupe at a Holi party. “I am very excited to be back on the channel (Colors) that has made me what I am today. I will bring back my ‘latkas and jhatkas’ (moves) with this role. I have always enjoyed drama,” Arshi said in a statement.

“I love how the show’s story is about unconventional love and I am getting to be part of Aarohi’s revenge saga,” she added. “Ishq Mein Marjawan” features Arjun Bijlani as Deep and Alisha Panwar playing the dual roles of Aarohi and Tara. Aarohi has crafted a plan to expose Virat/Lakshya essayed by Vineet Raina, for all his wrong doings.