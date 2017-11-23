Former Backstreet Boy Nick Carter shocked and saddened by rape accusations levelled at him

Mumbai: Former Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has said that he’s “shocked and saddened” by the accusations of rape levelled at him by Melissa Schuman, a member of the 2000s girl group Dream.

Schuman, now 33, detailed the alleged incident on her personal blog earlier this month, alleging that Carter had raped her when she was 18 and he was 22. In a statement, Carter, now 37, said, “I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations,” People Magazine reported.

He added, “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

In her detailed post, Schumann said that Carter became physically aggressive after she resisted his advances, adding that she had considered pressing charges at the time, but that she feared the effect it may have on her career. After seeing a similar report, however, she decided to come forward.

“I feel I have an obligation now to come forward with the hope and intention to inspire and encourage other victims to tell their story,” she wrote. “We are stronger in numbers. If you are reading this and you have been assaulted, know you don’t have to be silent and you are not alone. I know it’s scary. I’m scared. “I believe you. I stand with you and together I hope we can bring light to things that have been lost in the darkness for so long.”