Former AIB writer and stand-up comedian Utsav Chakraborty accused of sexual harassment

Utsav Chakraborty a writer and an actor who is better known for working with comedy collective All India Bakchod is accused of Sexual harassment. A female Twitter user, who works for Utsav, has accused him of sending sexually explicit messages to her and several other women.

According to Firstpost, a media website, the woman accused Utsav of sending her the pictures of his genitalia, and later he asked her not to tell anyone about it because it can hurt his career. The women put several tweets accusing Utsav. As soon as she tweeted, people started retweeting and sharing the tweets. The tweets were also shared to different social media platforms. Comedians and writers like Aditi Mittal and Varun Grover also called out Utsav on the allegations.

Here’s what Aditi and Varun tweeted

What’s up with this Utsav? Your behaviour has been consistently misogynist for a while and you keep pretending to be woke like your boyfriends at AIB who keep you employed as well. Women don’t feel safe around you. What are you doing about this? — Aditi (hot takes 4 koolkidz) (@awryaditi) October 4, 2018

Shameful, creepy, ugly behavior by a fellow comic (Utsav/@Wootsaw). More stories coming out, all because @AGirlOfHerWords decided to speak out. Indian Comedy, like every other industry, needs a #TimesUp. https://t.co/WpVGdQlvkZ — वरुण (@varungrover) October 4, 2018

The woman told that she has warned about Utsav’s behaviour to other comedians in the past, but they did not listen and kept on working with him. Other women also shared stories about Utsav on twitter some said that the comedian used to send them explicit pictures, and he used to behave really oddly in front of women. Some of the women have said they were minors at the time Chakraborty started harassing them.

As the news became more viral AIB issued a statement saying that they are taking out all the videos which Chakraborty was a part of, “the accusations described a pattern of behaviour that is unacceptable, and we at AIB condemn Utsav’s alleged behaviour,” the statement read.

Read full statement below

Following these allegations, Utsav posted a statement on his Twitter handle stating that ‘everyone he knows has turned against him’ he also said that ‘the case is far more complicated than it appears’

Here is the full statement tweeted by Utsav Chakraborty