Forget push up bras, Malaika Arora reveals her inexpensive hack for a sultry cleavage

Anaita Shroff’s ‘Feet Up With The Stars’ is a chat show that gets candid with celebrities. Recently, Bollywood’s diva Malaika Arora shared her childhood days with the Vogue India fashion editor and her encounter with sticky tapes as a substitute to push up bras. Turns out Anaita sometime in the past had ‘tapped Malaika’s breasts in order to flaunt a sultry cleavage.

Malaika further complained that it took her 2 days to take off those tapes and it was such a pain in itself. “It took me 2 days to take the sticky tapes off. I was in pain and it was all you” she told Anaita. The celebrity stylist apologised to Malaika saying, “Back in the day there were no strapless bras or push up bras and those were the most precious days.”

On the work front, Malaika is returning to the big screens with a dance number ‘Hello Hello’ for ‘Pataakha’. She told PTI, “It was great fun shooting for the song. I have immense respect for Vishal sir and Gulzar Sahab. Rekha has sung the song. They have created magic in the past and I am very happy to be the part of this track. I love the title of the film and title of the song.”