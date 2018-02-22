Forget break-up, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are apparently planning to marry this year!

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan relationship with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal is not new and it has been out for very long time although they have not it public yet. So the buzz is that Varun is planning for marriage, according to Filmfare reports a source close to Varun told the leading magazine that Varun and Natasha are planning to get hitched soon. And the marriage could take place this year, rumours of Varun getting married was in news when Judwaa actor bought his new house. In an interview, Varun said “I have just moved into my new house, and I want to enjoy this part of life for a couple of years before I think of the next step.”

However before this there was rumours that Varun and Natasha broke up, but couple spend their New Year together in Maldives and the report turned out to be false. After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married, there was series of buzz that Sonam Kapoor and his alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja are also getting married, adding to the list Katrina and Deepika are also in the race. Meanwhile actress Amy Jackson is rumoured to get married to her British businessman boyfriend George Panayiotou.

All this could be a hoax but Bollywood is unpredictable and never know all the rumours turned up to be true.