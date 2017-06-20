For Richa Chadha, Virat Kohli is a true gentleman. Find out why

Richa Chadha is one of the most celebrated actresses in parallel cinema and Bollywood. She is known for her unconventional roles, fierce choices and the intensity she puts in her films. Look at her filmography, Richa has always taken up strong woman roles who is never conflicted by her sense of identity. Maybe, this comes naturally to the actress as she is as much bold and fierce in person as she is in her movies. Her recent Facebook past is a vindication of that.

What does it take to be a gentleman? Does it take too much? These are some of the questions raised by Richa in her recent post on social media. ‘Masaan’ actress posted a video of Indian Cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, while presenting a valid case on ‘Why can’t more men emulate Virat Kohli?’ In the video, Virat who has been vociferous in the past about the love and respect he harbours for the women in his life, is seen promoting a luxury watch brand. “Men of the world have forgotten how to behave with the ladies,” he says in the video, looking into the camera with steely eyes. Evidently, the video struck a chord with Chadha, who took to Facebook to share the video.

Check out Richa Chadha’s post here:

She states, “Look at Virat Kohli, Captain of Indian Cricket Team. Cricket, is essentially, a gentleman’s game. And Virat Kohli, in true sense, is living up to it. When world was spewing venom against his woman, blaming her for his poor performance on field, this man, without caring about anything, jumped to her defence. That’s a mark of a true gentleman!”