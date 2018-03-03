For birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor, her dad Shakti Kapoor is more than just ‘Ek Villain’

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her 31st birthday today. Shraddha is the daughter of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor. Shakti belongs to a Punjabi family and Shivangi is from Maharashtrian family. Shraddha has two aunts Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapur and her grand aunts are Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

Shraddha is a multitalented actor, she can act, sing and dance. At the very young age, she used to wear parents’ clothes and used to rehearse film dialogues and dances from Bollywood songs in front of the mirror. It is also reported that she used to visit various shooting locations in her childhood with her father. In her short career, she has seen ups and downs, but Shakti Kapoor has stood by her.

Basically, Shraddha is very close to her father Shakti. She spends most of her time with her father. The bad guy of Bollywood has shared some pearls of wisdom for his daughter Shraddha Kapoor. Talking about her two-back-to-back failures (Rock On 2 and Ok Jaanu) to DNA, this is what papa Kapoor had to say: Unlike me, Shraddha has got a rich father, so she can take it easy… says Shakti Kapoor.

Shakti Kapoor also stands up to protect her in each and every situation and also does not stop himself from praising her in public. Talking to a leading daily, Shakti Kapoor had said, “She has been a very fine daughter. She understands her responsibility towards her parents. She is very true to herself. She is not a liar, she is not a player, she is a very pure girl.”

Shraddha made her acting debut in 2010 with Teen Patti, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. In the film, she played a college girl. She has worked in more than 20 films, recent ones being as a don in Haseena Parkar and a college student in Half Girlfriend.

Shraddha tasted success with Aashiqui 2 (2013) and Ek Villain (2014), and is now looking forward to Saaho, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and Stree.