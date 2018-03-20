For Ayushmann Khurrana, playing a blind musician was difficult
He may have proved his singing prowess with hits such as Pani da rang, Nazm nazm and Mitti di khushboo, but playing the role of a blind musician in his next film was not easy for Ayushmann Khurrana.
The actor said he was drawn towards the film, being helmed by Sriram Raghavan, as music is an integral part of his real and reel life. “It was not easy (to play this role). I know music, I can play guitar, but learning piano from scratch… I had given a lot of time to learn it,” Khurrana said.
He said that Raghavan, who is directing him for the first time, believes in doing impromptu things and that made things even tougher. “Sriram sir demands a lot from his actors. He will give you a situation and the milieu and ask you to react on it, and that is quite amazing. I am from the theatre background and so it was fun,” he added.
For the first time Ayushmann will be seen doing action sequences on-screen and calling the experience “crazy”, the actor said he is waiting for the audience’s reaction on the same. “It was tough as it is something new that I am trying. It was a crazy ride. I am anxious as well as excited for the film.”
Khurrana is part of another project — Badhaai Ho — opposite Dangal famed actor Sanya Malhotra. “My brother and Sanya share a good bonding as they worked together on Dangal. I remember meeting her on the sets of Dangal, she had short hair, looked very different. She is a great performer. I remember shooting an ad film with her in the past. She has started from scratch and today whatever she has achieved in her career, it is on her own,” he said praising his co-star. Badhaai Ho is about a family getting affected due to some unexpected news.
JUST ARRIVED
- For Ayushmann Khurrana, playing a blind musician was difficult
- Throwback! Amitabh Bachchan shares his job application picture on social media
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan go for family dinner with extended Kapoor clan sans Taimur
- Varun Dhawan makes Armaan Malik’s wish come true
- All Indians stand in solidarity with the families of the 39 Indians killed in Mosul: PM Modi
EDITOR’S PICK
Rahul coronation with empty words
The investiture ceremony of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress President was performed at the 84th plenary session of the party…
Aadhaar is meandering in a legal maze
The ambitious programme to provide a unique 12-digit identification number to 1.3 billion Indian citizens, Aadhaar has been a matter…
A moment for sober, strategic reflection
There is no doubt that the four by-election victories have energised the Opposition as never before. The triumphalism that has…
TDP quits NDA: Debate and defeat no-confidence motion
The notice of a no-trust motion against the Modi Government, as and when it is taken up in the Lok…
RBI on frauds: A voice of helplessness
Banks, private or public, do business with public money. Banking regulation should be effective and efficient, which it is not…