For Arjun, journey is more important than achieving success

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently seen opposite Drashti Dhami in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, likes to maintain a close relationship with his fans. No wonder, he’s extremely popular online and his fans worship him.

He recently crossed one million followers on photo sharing app Instagram. Sharing his happiness with FPJ, Arjun says, “What can I say? I am extremely happy and overwhelmed with one million followers on Instagram. I couldn’t be any happier. I just want to thank everyone for supporting me and giving me so much love and always standing by my side during all my ups and downs.”

The 34-year-old actor continues to get responses for his character in Naagin. He adds, “I think Naagin was an exceptional show and it did really well and even now the repeat telecast is coming on different channels. It has put me on a different platform and even for Pardes, I am getting lots of love, I just can’t thank my fans enough for making me what I am today. Also, I want to thank Balaji Telefilms for believing in me and trusting me that I can pull off such tough characters.”

But Arjun hasn’t let the success get into his head. “For people, I may be a very successful actor but honestly, I feel I have just started and I have a lot more to do. There are so many characters to play and explore new avenues so I am going to keep working hard. I always believe journey is more important than achieving success,” he signs off. As they say, hard work does pay off!