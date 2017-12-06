For Aditi Rao Hydari, looking good is subjective

Aditi Rao Hydari says that it’s important to feel good, and that looking good is subjective. Asked if it’s important for a celebrity to always look flawless, Aditi said, “Looking good is subjective. I think it’s important for everyone to always feel good. No one can mess with that!”

Aditi describes her fashion sense as effortless. “I love a lot of stuff – the boho vibe, the peppy vibe. I love vintage fashion, and of course, I love desi boho, street style. Basically, even if I’m dressing for the red carpet, I like to be effortless,” she said.

Aditi was last seen in Omung Kumar’s ‘Bhoomi’ which didn’t do well at the box office. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’, release date for which hasn’t been declared yet.