Flashback: Parveen Babi from 1949 to 2005

Today, we are remembering in icon that bought in glitz and glamour to the Indian Film Industry actress Parveen Babi, on her 12 death anniversary.

1. Parveen Babi was born in Junagadh in Gujarat in a Pathan Muslim family. She was complete master in Arts in English literature in Ahmedabad. Parveen was only child of her parents, who was born after 14 years of their marriage. At the age of 10 she lost her father.

2. In 1972, Parveen began working as a model, and, after which she pursued her career into Bollywood. She debuted in Bollywood with the movie ‘Charitra’ in 1973 opposite cricketer Salim Durani. After which there was no looking back for her. She signed many movies, and, worked with a big like Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Shashi Kapoor, among others.

3. She never got married but her list of link up’s include many married men such as, Mahesh Bhatt, Kabir Bedi, and, Danny Denzongpa. She were also rumours about her relationship with Amitabh Bachchan. Mahesh Bhatt wrote and directed Arth in 1982, which was semi autobiographical film based on his relationship with Parveen Babi.

4. In 70s and 80s, Zeenat Aman was known as pioneer of changing the image of the Indian heroine. That time Parveen Babi was also known as a fashion icon in Hindi Film Industry. Parveen replaced the saree image from Bollywood and brought in the idea of a glamorous, and, self dependent woman.

5. She worked with Amitabh Bachchan in eight films, and, all of them are superhits, Amar Akbar Anthony, Deewar, Majboor, Namak halal, Kaalia, Suhaag and many more. She give a tough fight to Rekha, Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Reena Roy, Raakhee, and, Jaya Badhuri in that era.

6. Parveen Babi was often compared with Zeenat Aman due to their common image of being sex-symbol. Both of them worked in a Mahaan and Ashanti.

7. In 1983, Parveen disappeared from the movie scene without informing any one, after some times there were rumour in the industry that she might be kidnapped by the underworld.

8 A year later on April 7, 1984, she caught at John F Kennedy international airport after she failed to submit her documents. She was handcuffed and kept in a general ward with mentally challenge patients.

9. Parveen Babi return to Mumbai on November 1989, but was recognised as her former self as she put a lot of weight. After that she did not look at Bollywood and shifted her focus on interior designing.

10. She was found dead on 22nd January 2005 at her residential. The Mumbai police were alerted that milk and news paper was not collected from 3 days from her door step. After an investigation was conducted, Parveen was found dead in her bed. According to post morterm at cooper hospital, there were no traces of food in her stomach, but, some alcohol was found, and, it is possible that she had not consumed anything for more than three days and as a consequence starved to death.