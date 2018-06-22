Flashback Friday! When Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had a big fight at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party

Currently, Zero film’s second teaser featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan is creating solid excitement among masses. Their dostana can be seen in the teaser and taking audiences back to the Karan Arjun era. But do you know there was a phase when they were not on talking terms with each other?

Yes, on 16th July 2008, on the occasion of Katrina Kaif’s birthday, SRK and Salman had a major fight in the party. As per sources, Salman was reportedly instigating Shah Rukh since the beginning of the party by speaking about their reality shows – “Dus Ka Dum” and “Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?” respectively. Salman claimed that his show “Dus Ka Dum” had garnered more TRPs than Shah Rukh’s Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?

Sources further said that despite Salman’s instigation, SRK didn’t give any attention to his words. But later the final blow came when Shah Rukh allegedly made a comment on Salman’s ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai, which created a major tiff between these two.

Surprisingly, Aamir Khan too tried his best to resolve the dispute that arose between Salman and Shah Rukh on Katrina’s birthday party, the two were not in a mood for compromise as both have got the support from their well-wishers in the industry.

After their fight, the industry was divided into two camps – Salman Khan Camp and Shah Rukh Khan Camp. Since then, the duo had started ignoring each other at various events. However, their bhai-chara made them close as in 2015 they resolved their problem and came together like real brothers.

Interestingly, SRK’s upcoming Zero stars Katrina Kaif who was the then-girlfriend of Salman Khan.