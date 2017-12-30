Flashback 2017! Tubelight to Raabta, 10 much-hyped Bollywood films which fizzled out at the Box Office
The year 2017 will probably be considered as a bad year for Bollywood. Because there have been many films released this year but only a few of them could manage to make business at the box office. Shockingly, 2017 will be remembered for much-hyped films which failed to create impact at the box office.
Yes, we are talking about the stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and so on, who have had much-hyped releases in this year but sadly, it turned into a nightmare for them. Thus, as end of 2017 is near, let’s take a look at those much-hyped Bollywood films which have failed create impact on the audiences as well as at the box office.
Tubelight
One of the biggest films of 2017, Tubelight starring Salman Khan has become the biggest example of a much-hyped dud. Yes, ever since the shooting of the film commenced, the daily online updates about Tubelight were making headlines of every gossip magazine. However, this Kabir Khan-directorial, based on Sino-Indian War 1962, failed to make an impact on audiences as well as box office.
Jab Harry Met Sejal
How can anybody forget Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal? Yes, the film had already made headlines for its title which was earlier said to be The Ring, Rehnuma and so on. However, when this SRK-Anushka film released, it didn’t even give any sign of satisfaction of spending money for it. Director Imtiaz Ali should himself considered this film as his worst film ever.
Jagga Jasoos
The much-delayed film of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, Jagga Jasoos surely gave a headache to the viewers. After all, it seemed like director Anurag Basu lost his craft while making this film. Interestingly, Jagga Jasoos had 23 songs in the film, but viewers found the songs boring. Jagga Jasoos is considered a disaster at the box office.
Baadshaho
Milan Luthria’s most ambitious project starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Misha, Baadshaho failed to impress at the box office. Baadshaho was based on 1975 emergency but it felt like audiences indeed needed to go to the emergency section after watching the film. The film was much-hyped for its cast, director, action but story and screenplay also matters a lot. Thus, Baadshaho failed to make a huge impact at the box office and ended its run as an average grosser.
Rangoon
Everyone was looking forward to watching Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon as it starred controversial yet talented actress Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor’s ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan. Yes, before its release there were many reports doing round in the tinsel town that Shahid and Saif didn’t get along with each other, and also of Kangana behaving too rudely on the set. But later, the stars themselves came together to promote the film. However, it seems like the audience didn’t find Rangoon appealing and showed their back to it.
Raabta
Shockingly, Dinesh Vijan’s reincarnation story, Raabta failed to create magic at the box office. Despite having sizzling chemistry between Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, catchy songs, audiences didn’t find anything interesting in the film. Thus, Raabta proved to be one of the biggest disappointments of 2017.
Simran
Kangana Ranaut had many hopes for her film Simran after giving disaster like Rangoon. Kangana had also been vocal by saying that her role in Simran is challenging and different. However, Kangana, as well as director Hansal Mehta, could not save the film from failure. Notably, Kangana used her controversies to promote Simran but unfortunately, she failed.
Phillauri
Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh starrer Phillauri surprisingly failed at the box office. Despite breaking the stereotype of scary ghost to friendly ghost, the audience couldn’t connect with the film.
A Gentleman
Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Gentleman was a surprise flop at the box office. After all, the film had actors like Sid and Jacky, catchy songs, all the masala of a perfect entertainer, but lack of storyline and performance. A Gentleman is a pure example of failure at the box office despite having everything to make the film super hit.
Sarkar 3
Ram Gopal Varma brought third installment of Sarkar franchise, Sarkar 3 in which he also roped Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. However, Amitabh’s stardom too couldn’t manage to make the film a hit. The film also featured actors like Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam. But, Sarkar 3 failed to engage with audiences and became a failure at the box office.
We hope that 2018 would be fortunate for Bollywood!