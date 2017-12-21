Flashback 2017: Top 10 shocking Bollywood controversies that raised a storm

Bollywood is known for giving many memorable films to the audiences. After all, Indian media has become so huge that they can’t miss three ‘C’s to give information to the audiences. Well, if you think about three C’s then let’s make your confusion clear. Apparently, during the coverage of particular things, Indian media predominantly follows these three C’s i.e. Crime, Cricket and Cinema. Yes, in India most of the people like to read to about Crime, Cricket and Cinema.

If we take Cinema into consideration then media has always been covering every aspect of Cinema industry. Whether it is a promotional events or some other things. Media has always been playing a vital role in terms of promoting cinema news. Just like information about the films, people are also curious to know about the happenings in their favourite celebs such as lifestyle and the most is controversy.

Like films, lifestyle, Bollywood celebs are also known for their controversies. But it seems like, this year 2017 will be remembered for the controversies happened in the year.

Thus, as 2017 nears its end, let’s take a look at top 10 Bollywood controversies of 2017.

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut’s spat

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut’s email controversy had already taken place since 2016. However, this controversy took an aggressive twist when Kangana started being vocal about Hrithik and his family. Unlike Kangana, Hrithik too tried to justify his point in many interviews or through his tweets. But Kangana didn’t miss any chance to slam Hrithik and his family in her interviews. Especially, Kangana also shot video with AIB to slam Hrithik. Though, it is still unclear that who is right or who is wrong, but Hrithik and Kangana have made 2017 rather controversial for Bollywood.

Kangana Ranaut points out Karan Johar as a flag bearer of nepotism

Kangana Ranaut not only made a headline for her Hrithik controversy, but also for her comment over nepotism in Bollywood. Apparently, Kangana had made appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan Season 5, where she called KJo a flag bearer of nepotism. Well, this comment hurt Karan so much that he also went on to say that he doesn’t want to work with Kangana. Reportedly, many B-town celebs had also supported Karan for this.

Padmavati Controversy

Padmavati controversy is still not resolved. Yes, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus has been trapped in controversy for its alleged dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji played by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh respectively. Reportedly, Shri Rajput Karni Sena had also beaten SLB and broke the film’s set twice. But, Sanjay Leela Bhansali also clarified that there is no scene between Ranveer and Deepika. Unfortunately, the film got postponed and the makers are still waiting for the approval from CBFC.

Sonu Nigam’s statement on ‘Azaan’

Sonu Nigam had reportedly shown his disappointment over Muslim’s calling out (Azaan) for daily prayers. Apparently, Sonu had posted series of tweet in which he showed his anger towards Azaan played on loudspeakers. However, Sonu’s comment had become a religious subject as Muslim community had created ruckus against Sonu. They also asked Sonu to shave off his head and guess what, Sonu did it!.

Mira Rajput Kapoor vs Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput had questioned his husband’s ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan’s motherhood. Apparently, Kareena had stated that she got back to work just after 45 days of her delivery. Then, Mira was asked about her mother hood and her Bollywood plans, she indirectly took a dig at Kareena by saying, “I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work, why did I have her? She is not a puppy; I want to be there for her as a mother.” However, this comment didn’t go down with Kareena as she also indirectly slammed Mira by saying, “Yes, I was on my feet a few days after the delivery, but it’s upsetting to have people judge you for it. No one has the right to comment on how I conduct myself or what sort of a mother I am. Everyone seems to have an opinion. Postpartum depression is not a must, right? It’s whimsical to generalise that every woman goes through that phase, almost making it sound like a norm. Every pregnancy and every mother’s journey with her child during those nine months and afterwards is different.”

Abhay Deol’s view on fairness product endorsements

Actor Abhay Deol had shared a Facebook post in which he countered many Bollywood biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and so on for promoting racism through endorsing fairness products. However, this thing didn’t go down with Sonam Kapoor as she had also replied to Abhay by posting his sister Esha Deol’s fairness product ads’ picture. Notably, Abhay also appreciated Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor for not endorsing such products. However, Abhay’s comment had become major topic of discussion.

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s slut-shame controversy

Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh was slut-shamed for wearing swimsuit during Ramadan. Her picture on Instagram had created major havoc on the social media as many users also questioned her for being a Muslim. Since then, Fatima has always been trolled for whatever she wears.

Lipstick Under My Burkha Controversy

Alankrita Srivastava’s adult women oriented film, Lipstick Under My Burkha was banned by the CBFC for exploring sexuality about the women. Former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani called the film, too lady oriented. Thus, makers contested the CBFC’s decision and took the film to FCAT (Film Certification Appellate Tribunal) that ordered the Censor Board to clear the film with an “Adult’ rating. But FCAT supported the film and observed that “There cannot be any embargo on a women-oriented film or one containing sexual fantasies and expression of the inner desires of women.” Fortunately, the film released and did decent business at the box office.

Akshay Kumar’s National Award Controversy

In early 2017, Akshay Kumar declared as the winner of National Award for Best Actor for the film Rustom. However, people started opposing the selection Akshay Kumar for the award by claiming that it is all about favouritism as Akshay’s good friend-director Priyadarshan is the committee member of the awards’ jury. People thought, Aamir Khan should have won National Award for Dangal.

Milind Soman young girlfriend controversy

Supermodel Milind Soman was trolled for dating 18-year old air hostess Ankita Konwar. Shockingly, the 51-year-old model was even as paedophile by some. Though Ankita’s real age is not yet revealed but Milind didn’t care about any trolls and is living his life to the fullest.

So, these were the top 10 Bollywood controversies of 2017.