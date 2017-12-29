Flashback 2017: These 9 new talents made an impact in Bollywood this year

As 2017 comes to an end, here’s looking back at debutantes who left a lasting impact with their performances

The year just-ending was not great for new talent. Unless we look at Mahira Khan as new talent. And that would be as calamitous as giving Diljit Dosanjh the best debutants award in 2016 for “Udta Punjab”.So, who were the newcomers to really make an impact this year?

Martin Rey Tangu

Salman Khan’s 10-year-old co-star in Kabir Khan’s “Tubelight” absolutely stole the show from the superstar. Natural and unspoilt, Martin would have been the perfect fit for Salman’s role.

Sajal Ali

Three Pakistani actresses made an impressive Bollywood debut in 2017. While it would be unfair to describe the seasoned Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar as debutantes in “Raees” and “Hindi Medium” respectively, Sajal Ali playing the great Sridevi’s traumatised daughter (in ‘Mom’) was a relative newcomer on both sides of the border. This year, we needed new talent to come in from other parts of the world. That’s show short-staffed our cinema was in 2017.

Ashish Bisht

Playing Raveena Tandon’s toyboy in Onir’s study of love, sex and heartbreak, Bisht brought in a sense of innocence and desperation to his role in ‘Shab’. There is hope here.

Plabita Borthakur

She threw off the burqa to indulge in a spot of shoplifting in this overrated film. God knows what the director was trying to probe. But young Plabita proved a point in Lipstick Under My Burkha. One can make an impact in a film that wears the burqa just to throw it off as a fashion statement.

Khushmeet Gill

As the young Sardarji from Amole Gupte’s film, ‘Sniff’, whose sense of smell is gone, Khushmeet was a natural born scene-stealer. He made a good enough impact. Strangely, it was the kids who made all the impact during the year starved of new talent.

Svar Kamble

The third debutant child actor of the year to make an impact. Playing Saif Ali Khan’s son in ‘Chef’, this young performer revealed rare intelligence in handling complex scenes.

Barun Sobti

In “Tu Hai Mera Sunday”, the TV actor made a telling impact in a role of a do-gooder who is unable to do good for himself. Strangely, this superb film and its capable performers made no impact at the box-office.

Parvathy

She is by far the most accomplished Bollywood debutante of the year. But then Parvathy was not new to excellence, having proved her mettle in Malayalam movies. Nonetheless, during a year when new talent was scarce and scarily scant, we welcomed this spontaneous performer with open arms in the movie ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’.