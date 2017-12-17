Flashback 2017: The rise of the unconventional Bollywood director

The Hindi film industry has been exploring a range of topics, and with that have come a range of new directors with differing sensibilities. In 2017, we really got some refreshing new takes in Bollywood with films which has given rise to some new and unconventional directors.

R S Prasanna

The debutante Bollywood director had his first release in Tamil in 2013 titled ’Kalyana Samayal Saadham’, the film was also written by him. ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ is the remake of the Tamil film, which also catered to a very new topic, erectile dysfunction. While such a topics can be portrayed in a very vulgar manner, Prasanna did not over step his boundary and made a very family friendly film. The film was very well received at the box office and has managed to give Prasanna a big jump start in Bollywood.

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari

After recieveing rave responses in ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari returned with Bareilly Ki Barfi and this time too her story was rooted in a small town. As a filmmaker she prefers to work with actors rather than big stars unlike her husband Nitish (Dangal). She has a knack of taking small town stories and giving them a modern twist which seems to have connected with the metropolis and small towns alike.

Advait Chandan

He has been managing Aamir’s schedule post ‘Dhobi Ghat’ and it was just before he donned the director’s hat that he bequeathed the job to his brother. His debut film ‘Secret Superstar’ was touted as a niche film and still managed to make 100 cr at the box office. The film showed a journey of a Muslim girl who aspires to be a superstar but ends up being an anonymous singing sensation on the Internet.