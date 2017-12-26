Flashback 2017: Soha Ali Khan to Karan Johar, 10 Indian celebs who became proud parents in 2017

A birth of a newborn baby has always been an occasion of celebration for every household in India. And just like that, our Indian celebs too have also experienced this sweet taste of happiness in their life. Yes, this 2017 has brought too much happiness into many celebs’ personal life. Though the year was not good for films, but for celebs’ it was great, on a personal note.

Thus, at the end of the year 2017, let’s take a look at those Indian celebs who became proud parents this year.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

After dating and living together for almost 5 years, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married on 25 January 2015. Interestingly, the duo had a beautiful marriage ceremony in the appearance of their close friends and family. This lovely couple was blessed with a beautiful baby girl named Inaaya Naumi on 29th September 2017.

Ravindra Jadeja and Riva Solanki

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had got married to Riva Solanki on April 17, 2016. The duo was knowing each other since childhood. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, Nidhyana on 8th June 2017.

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani

One of the hottest babes of Bollywood, Lisa Haydon had given a shocking yet pleasant surprise to her fans when she got married to her London-based beau Dino Lalvani. After calling it quits on her ex-fiancé Karan Bhojwani in January 2014, the actor fell for Dino and started dating him. In fact, Dino is a son of Pakistan-born British based businessman Gullu Lalvani. On May 17, Lisa and Dino were blessed with a son named Zack.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Dhoom girl Esha Deol has always been famous for her marriage. However, she surprised everyone when she got married to her fan businessman, Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012. The actress had a fairytale baby shower with her friends and family. And finally, Esha gave a birth to an adorable baby girl, Radhya, on October 20, 2017.

Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma

Ghajini girl Asin Thottumkal was dating Micromax’s co-founder, Rahul Sharma. Later, the couple got married on January 19, 2016. After getting married in Hindu as well as Christian ritual, the couple blessed with a baby girl on October 24, 2017. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar played a vital role in the couple’s marriage.

Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goel

Diya Aur Baati Hum actress, Deepika Singh, got married to her show’s director Rohit Raj Goel on May 2, 2014. The duo has been in a relationship since the show started. The duo was blessed with a son in the month May 2017.

Karan Johar

This is a somewhat surprising name in the list. Yes, Karan Johar became a proud single father of twins through surrogacy in the month of March 2017. Interestingly, Karan gave a birth to a girl and boy. Karan named them Roohi and Yash with whom he enjoys every moment with joy.

Malini Kapoor and Ajay Sharma

Rab Se Sona Ishq actress Malini Kapoor got married to her longtime beau, Ajay Sharma. Recently, the couple shared complete happiness of life when they gave birth a cute boy on December 8, 2017.

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra and his beautiful wife Nisha Rawal became a proud parents of an adorable boy on June 15, 2017. The lovely duo has always been sharing cracking chemistry. Karan and Nisha named their son, Kavish.

Disha Vakani and Mayur Padia

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben, Disha Vakani got married to Mumbai-based charted accountant, Mayur Padia on 24 November 2015. After marriage, Disha continued to work in the show, where Mayur got busy in his work. But finally, the couple had decided to have a baby. Disha and Mayur became proud parents of a lovely baby girl on November 30, 2017.