Flashback 2017! Shashi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Om Puri: Bollywood celebs who passed away in 2017

2017 has been sad year for Indian cinema with many beloved stars like Shashi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Om Puri and Reema Lagoo among others passing away. Their space in Bollywood never can be filled. Here is a look at some prominent Bollywood personalities who left us in 2017

Shashi Kapoor

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away on December 4 at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Shashi Kapoor was unwell for many days, and was undergoing treatment in Mumbai hospital. He was admitted on Dec 3 for chest infection. He was known as a romantic hero, and great supporting star, featuring in many super hit films like Jab Jab Phool Khile, Deewar, Namak Halal, Kaala Pathar and Kabhie Kabhie among others. He made his debut as a lead actor in 1961 with Dharmaputra.

Vinod Khanna

Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna passed away on April 27, 2017. He was the most handsome star of the 70s and 80s, and gave such memorable performance in movies like ‘Mere Apne’, ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’, ‘Gaddar’, ‘Inkaar’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Rajput’, ‘Qurbani’ and ‘Dayavaan’ among others. But, he was battling cancer for a long while, and was last seen in Dilwale with Shah Rukh Khan. Before that, he was seen along with Salman Khan in the ‘Dabangg’ series. On screen, he never showed that he was suffering from a serious disease.

Om Puri

Veteran actor Om Puri has passed away on January 6 after a massive heart attack at 66 in Mumbai. Om Puri featured in more than 100 Bollywood movies, and won incredible amount of awards and appreciation for his stunning roles in movies like – ‘Aakrosh’, ‘Arohan’, ‘Ardh Satya’, ‘My Son the Fanatic’ as a supporting cast. He also awarded with Filmfare Awards and National Films Awards. He was also a Padma Shri winner.

Reema Lagoo

Veteran Bollywood actress Reema Lagoo passed away following a cardiac arrest on May 18 at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Reema Lagoo was famous for playing ‘mother’ roles in both movies and television. Her most popular movies were Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Maine Pyaar Kiya and Kal Ho Na Ho. She also made a name for herself in TV shows like Tu Tu Main Main and Shrimaan Shrimati. She was last seen in Naamkaran. She was popularly known as the onscreen mother of Salman Khan. Apart from Sooraj Barjatya films, she was seen with Salman in Saajan, Patthar Ke Phool, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Sangdil Sanam.

Neeraj Vora

On December 14, writer-actor and director Neeraj Vora passed away at the age of 54 due to long term illness. Reportedly, the late director was in the coma from past 13 months after suffering a massive heart attack and brain stroke. Neeraj Vora has seen in a many film in supporting roles. With his acting skill he made people laugh and his directorial film ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ was a box-office success. He was to direct ‘Hera Pheri III’, but uncertainty loomed large over the project after he suffered a stroke in October 2016.

Inder Kumar

Handsome hunk Inder Kumar passed away on July 28 due to heart attack at his residence in Mumbai. At 45, he suffered the attack around 2 am at his residence in Four Bungalows, Andheri. He worked in more than 20 films in Bollywood, and was seen with Salman Khan in movies like Wanted and Tumko na Bhool Payenge. His others movies were Masoom, Dand Nayak, Baaghi, and Ghoonghat.

Lekh Tandon

Veteran filmmaker Lekh Tandon, who directed the iconic film ‘Amrapali’, died at his residence on October 14. He was 88. Lekh Tandon was born in Lahore in 1929, and directed many Bollywood stalwarts like Shammi Kapoor – “Professor”, 1962; “Prince”, 1969, Rajendra Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Shabana Azmi, Rekha and Rajesh Khanna to name a few. His “Amrapali” (1966), featuring Sunil Dutt and Vyjayanthimala was selected as Indian entry for the best foreign language film at 39th Academy Awards.

Sitaram Panchal

Actor Sitaram Panchal passed away on August 10 due to lung and kidney cancer. The actor was suffering from this deadly disease from the very long time. He worked in Paan Singh Tomar, Peepli Live, Slumdog Millionaire and Jolly LLB 2 among other films.

Ram Mukerji

Ram Mukerji, father of actor Rani Mukerji, died on October 22 in Mumbai. He was not keeping well from a long time. He was the co-founder of Filmalaya Studios and was best-known for directing films like Hum Hindustani and Leader, starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala. Mukherjee had also directed and produced Rani’s debut Bengali film Biyer Phool in 1996.

(Inputs from agencies)