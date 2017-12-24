Flashback 2017: Radhya to Inaaya, gorgeous bundles of joy of Bollywood stars

This year we saw actress glowing with glee about their impending motherhood. As 2017 comes to an end, Shubarna Mukerji Shu talks about these gorgeous bundles of joy from tinsel-town and who will be plagued with nepotism, 20 years down the line

The stork visited several Bollywood couples this year and they took to social media to share their pregnancy and birth announcements with their fans. Baby bumps, glowing faces, babymoons, godhbharais/baby showers, pregnancy fashion – was the ultimate flavour this year. We are always waiting for the new and the happening, and believe us nothing gets better than the newest, cutest and the most adorable babies that have been born this year.

The Glorious Girls of 2017

Taimur Ali Khan’s cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was born on the 29th of September this year. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter has been one of the sweetest entrants in B-town baby brigade. Being born with a ready playmate in Taimur, Inaaya seems to have brought in oodles of luck for her parents. To begin with daddy is enjoying the biggest hit of the year with ‘Golmaal Again’ and her mommy dearest has turned into an author with her book – ‘The Perils of Being Moderately Famous’.

Actress Esha Deol had a baby girl with her husband, Bharat Takhtani this year. The couple thoroughly enjoyed their pregnancy, which was evident from Deol’s social media updates. Our lady had multiple baby showers and of course, a romantic babymoon that ensured her journey into parenthood was blissful yet relaxed experience.

Days before her delivery, Esha was seen at her mother, Hema Malini’s book launch applauding her mother’s moment of glory while she glowed with motherhood herself. Radhya was born on the 20th of October, and is named after Goddess Radha. The new parents’ happiness was at par with Grandma, Hema Malini’s excitement in welcoming Goddess Laxmi, so soon after Diwali.

Esha wasn’t the only one blessed with a little bundle of divinity. The stock brought home a birthday gift for Asin too. The actress and her husband, Rahul Sharma were blessed with a baby girl soon after Esha delivered. The ‘Ghajini’ actress’ daughter is born (24th October) just couple of days before her own birthday (October 26)! It might have been a long time since we saw Asin on-screen, but her co-stars haven’t allowed her to become a recluse post her marriage. In fact, it was Akshay Kumar who first posted a picture of Asin’s angelic baby on social media, introducing her to the world. Now, that’s an A-lister entry to B-town.

Lo’ Behold – the proud citizen of India, singer Adnan Sami too welcomed a baby girl this year – Medina is as gorgeous as her name and papa is already writing couplets of her.

The Boys of Bolly-town!

The stunning and super sexy, Lisa Haydon welcomed home her first born, Zack Lalvani with husband Dino Lalvani, this year. Keeping up with her cool and unclenched upbringing, Haydon has already being seen taking a swim with her son in pools, making every one go aww…Needless to say Zack is already one of the most stylish kids on social media today. Not to leave Zack alone, Urvashi and Sachiinn Joshi, too welcomed their second child – their son, this December!

Twin-dom!

Karan Johar – Filmmaker Karan Johar welcomed his twins via surrogacy this year in March. Right from the moment he shared their pictures on social media – Roohi and Yash were in everyone’s hearts but very few were privy to the turmoil in the heart of the filmmaker. Being premature, the babies were ‘underweight and really tiny’ and needed constant care in the NICU. “As a new parent, you want nothing more than to hold your babies and keep them safe and protected but at the moment when we realized that mine are going to be born good two months in advance, I felt terrified and helpless. We are so glad we had such an awesome support system. It made me realize one thing, children have inherent resilience and they want to surmount their difficulties,” Karan said in an interview. Seeing Roohi and Yash (named after their grandparents) partying hard already at birthday parties, tells you – Johar’s got the Babies of the Year!

A bitter sweet time

She is one of the most stunning actresses whose gorgeous eyes have been in many-a-people’s dreams. Along with her twin sons – Viraaj and Winston – the actress welcomed a new set of twins in September. Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag. Unfortunately, the actress and her hotelier husband, Peter Haag – lost their son Shamsher to a heart disease soon after their babies were born. Given the death was soon after, the actress losing her father, the magnitude of the loss was overbearing for the family. Yet, the actress beautifully, held it together by saying, “We are grateful that the universe doesn’t leave our arms empty!” The actress admitted it has been bitter-sweet but concentrating their energies on bringing up her three sons helped her in tiding over her loss.