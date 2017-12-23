Flashback 2017: Bollywood stars kids who were Internet sensations in 2017

Year 2017 was full on cheer up on the Internet with star kids like Taimur Ali Khan and AbRam among others breaking the internet. From Taimur Ali Khan to Aaradhya, the fans just love B-Town’s Gen Next. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur trended the whole year. Ash’s darling daughter was seen following her mother’s footsteps and dazzling at Cannes Film Festival. Here are Bollywood celebrities’ star kids who are grabbing the limelight.

Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur is a national and international sensation. From the day of his birth, he is an internet sensation and every picture of his makes headlines, and brings a smiles on our faces. His eyes, his brown hair and pink lips are amazing. A little Nawab has celebrates a first birthday on December 20 at Pataudi Palace. The Kapoor and Pataudi khandan get together and had a bundle of joys on his birthday. He look so cute in white kurta and pyjamas and seating like a Nawab on the couch.

Abram

AbRam is a heart of Shah Rukh Khan. A good father Shah Rukh Khan taking out some times from his hectic schedule and does everything himself for AbRam, whether it is night ride or shopping or visiting a dental clinic. He is now 4 year old, his performance on annual day was break the internet while dancing on daddy Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Yeh Tara Woh Tara’ from his film Swades. While the audience loved the performance, there was another video in which Shah Rukh Khan was seen enjoying the performance while Suhana Khan was seen grooving to its beats on seeing Abram’s moves. Gauri Khan was also seen smiling while watching the show.

Misha Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput daughter, Misha is adorable cute and we just can’t enough of her. Dad Shahid is enjoying fatherhood had a fun time with little daughter and shared all picture and videos on Instagram. See pics here:

Aaradhya Bachchan

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan, the world want to take a glympse of little princess. She walked the ramp with Aish during Cannes Film Festival. She look so cute in a pink fairytale dressed. Once in an interview Ash reveals about Aarashya that she shy to camera. She says, “She sees photographers outside our home, airports, everywhere. People come for selfie requests so sometimes she photobombs them, sometimes she says ‘mumma, not me na?’ when someone is clicking pictures, she will back out.” At the Cannes Festival 2017, Aaradhya was seen following in her mother’s steps as she looked gorgeous in a pink fairy-tale dress. On November 18, she celebrated a 6th birthday in which the whole B-town make their presence and had fun. On her birthday she look like a barbie doll in pink dress.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Another little angle in Pataudi family is Soha and Kunal’s baby, Inaaya. Her first glympse was shared by Dad Kunal at Children’s Day on social media within a second it went viral on internet. The another picture was shared by Soha in which Inaaya was seen reading a book with Soha was look too cute.