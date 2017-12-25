Flashback 2017! Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge: Celebs who tied the knot in 2017

The year 2017 was a grand celebration of Bollywood and telly industry. Many noted Bollywood and TV actors got hitched with their beloved, promising to grow with each other. Some famous cricketers also tied the knot. Here is a list of celebs who got married in 2017.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got hitched in a hush hush ceremony on December 11 in Italy. The duo shared this happy news with millions fans through social media. Virat and Anushka shared a wedding picture on Twitter and Instagram page. Anushka looked like a princess in a Sabyasachi lehenga with a heavy jewellery. Her lehenga cost was Rs 25 to 30 lakh, and news surfaced on the internet about her engagement ring which cost Rs 1 crore.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay

Handsome hunk Neil got married to Rukmini Sahay on February 9, this year. The duo had an arranged marriage in Udaipur. Their wedding picture as bride and groom made us say, ‘Dil Mange More’. The celebration was a week-long one with 500 guests, who arrived at a 5-star hotel in Lake City, Udaipur. The wedding ceremony began with pre-wedding festivities followed by a Mehndi, haldi and Sangeet ceremony.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot 2 times – in Christian and Hindu ceremony. Christian ceremony took place on October 6 and Hindu ceremony was on October 7 at W Goa hotel in Bardez, Goa. The wedding budget was Rs 10 crore and approximately 150 guests were invited for wedding.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and Sagarika tied the knot in a private ceremony. Their fans came to know about wedding news through social media. The couple shared a picture where they were doing registration marriage on November 23. On the same day, the couple threw a party in which only few friends and family were invited. On November 28, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge threw a grand wedding reception bash at Taj Colaba in Mumbai with family, friends and Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Celebrities present during the reception were Yuvraj Singh, Sushmita Sen, Aashish Chaudhary, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli among others.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Nupur Nagar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar tied the knot with Nupur Nagar on November 23. The cricketer announced the wedding date after the conclusion of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Garden in Kolkata. A video was shared by Shikhar Dhawan on the Internet.

Nauheed Cyrusi and Rustom

Just Mohabbat actress Nauheed Cyrusi secretly got married to her long-time boyfriend, Rustom on January 5, 2017. The couple had a lavish Parsi wedding in the presence of family and close friends.

Dhruv Bhandhari and choreographer Shruti Merchant

Television actor Dhruv Bhandari and choreographer Shruti Merchant got married on June 20 in a hush-hush ceremony in Mauritius at Paradis Beachcomber Golf Resort. Dhruv confirmed the marriage by posting pictures on Instagram along with the caption, #happysunday from Mr. & Mrs. Bhandari !!!!!!

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble tied the knot on December 3 in a traditional Indian wedding in Ahmedabad. The couple were dating each other from a long time. The duo also had a white wedding two days prior on December 1 in Mumbai. While Aashka was adorable in white gown, Brent was debonair in a blue suit. According to reports, Aashka wore mother-in-law Renee’s bridal gown for the ceremony.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya

Comedian-actor Bharti Singh tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a gala wedding ceremony on December 3 in Goa. The wedding took place in a traditional Hindu ceremony in the presence of friends and family in an exotic island. The wedding ceremony was a three-day affair with haldi, mehndi and a pool party. Before heading off to Goa, Bharti’s hosted a Mata Ki Chowki and bangle ceremony in Mumbai.

Anas Rashid

Diya Aur Baati Hum fame actor Anas Rashid, better known a Sooraj, got hitched to Heena Iqbal on September 9 in his home town Malerkotla, Punjab. Anas got engaged to Heena in April this year. Heena is 14 years younger than Anas, but age doesn’t matter when you fall in love. The actor seems happy with the marriage.

Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas

FIR fame actor Kavita Kaushik got married to her beloved Ronit Biswas on January 27, 2017. The couple got hitched at the holy shrine of Kedarnath temple in a hush-hush ceremony in the attendance of family and close friends. The couple enjoyed a mehndi and haldi ceremony a few days before wedding with close friends in Mumbai.

Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Mandana Kaimi tied the knot with her boyfriend Gaurav Gupta on January 25, 2017 in a private ceremony. The couple dated for over two-and-a-half-years and then had a close-knit court marriage in the presence of few friends and families.

Hrishita Bhatt and Anand Tiwari

Actor Hrishita Bhatt married senior UN diplomat, Anand Tiwari on March 4, 2017. It was private affair, followed by lavish reception parties in Delhi and Mumbai. Hrishita revealed to a leading daily, stating that, “We kept it a low key affair with just family and friends at the celebration. Since our families wanted the wedding to be a low key affair we mutually decided to keep it private. We seek your blessings on embarking this new journey of our lives.”

Ishita Dutt and Vatsal Seth

Firangi actress Ishita Dutta tied the knot with actor Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar co-star Vatsal Sheth on November 28 at the ISKCON temple, Juhu in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and relatives. Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Bobby Deol and a few other stars from the Bollywood industry were present. The duo were dating each other while shooting the television series Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar.

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame actor Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta got hitched on, November 23. The couple started dating each other after the show went off air. Basically, Gautam proposed Smriti on his birthday in Goa and the duo announced their engagement, which shocked fans.

Namitha

South actress Namitha got hitched with her long-time boyfriend Veerandra Chawdhary on November 24 at ISKCON temple in Tirupati in a private affair. Namitha’s wedding was announced by her Bigg Boss friend and model Raiza. Raiza had put up a video on Twitter, where Namitha was seen announcing her wedding date with her beau.

Dhyan Sreenivasan and Arpita Sebastian

Veteran Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan’s youngest son, Dhyan Sreenivasan, got married to Arpita Sebastian in Kannur on April 7, 2017. The wedding was held in typical Hindu tradition. Few days back, the couple got engaged in a lavish engagement ceremony. Arpita, a native of Kottayam, works at a private firm in Technopark. Only close friends and relatives attended the ceremony.

Sofia Hayat and Vlad Stanescu

Sofia Hayat got hitched with Romanian interior designer Vlad Stanescu on April 25 in London in a grand ceremony involving Egyptian symbolism, carriage rides and people dressed as royals. Earlier, she had shocked everyone when she suddenly announced that she has denounced all the worldly pleasures to become a nun.