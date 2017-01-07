Birthday special: Five best performances of Irrfan khan

As Irrfan Khan celebrates his 50th birthday today, we go back in time to appreciate his five best performances that restore our faith in the real actors of India.

Many actors are best known to represent a certain kind of cinema. The cinema they do become the cinema of their style. Being in an industry very prone to stereotyping, very few break their type. But it’s always refreshing to see actors who get out of their comfort zone and experiment by doing something unimaginable which make us believe that good actors do exist.

Giving birth to films with good content. Well, Irrfan Khan is one of those brilliant actors we have in Bollywood and has made us proud even overseas.

Piku: The actor otherwise known for some intense roles, was seen in the perfect role of Rana, a subtle love interest of Deepika Padukone in PIKU with an amazing sense of humour. He added a different layer to the film and now directors are also looking at him for more and more rom-com movies

Qissa: Qissa the film was set in the 1947’s partition backdrop where Irrfan played the role of Sikh man Umber Singh. He has been shown as a stubborn Punjabi man who wants his son to carry his legacy of strong hunter ahead. Irrfan carried the role with authenticity. He made the character look effortlessly.

Lunch Box: Lunch Box has Irrfan play the role of a retired man who was older than his real age subtlety and about his silence romantic relationship. For the role, he coloured his hair grey to go with his role of an older man.

Warrior: Warrior a simple yet a beautifully photographed film in Hindi language where Irrfan Khan plays a role of Lafcadia a warrior in antiquated Rajasthan who attempts to give up his sword. In the movie, Irrfan has long hair, dust-stuck face and is wearing an outfit of a warrior.

Maqbool: Irrfan donned the perfect look to essay the role of the right hand of Mumbai’s biggest mafia. Playing the title role, Irrfan’s look only complimented his impeccable acting skills in the movie.