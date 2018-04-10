Fitness has always been about the challenge and accomplishment: Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming next Race 3 will be seen performing some high octane action sequence in the film.

The actress has undergone extensive MMA training, focusing towards kicking and punching for her character in Race 3. Jacqueline who is well known to ace her fitness game is sweating it out in the gym by trying out an intense backflip regime

Jacqueline took to her Instagram sharing the video captioning, “It’s not about the physique, fitness for me has always been about the challenge and finally the feeling of accomplishment.. that’s where the addiction lies.. 💪🏻 #trainingforlife #race3”.

Jacqueline has undergone 2 hours of training sessions and opted for a high protein diet for her character in Race 3. The actress has always been an advocate of being natural in all ways and has adopted the same in her daily life. Jacqueline is leaving no stone unturned in acing her act. The actress will be seen pairing alongside Salman Khan in 2018 EID release, Race 3.