Fitness freak Hrithik Roshan’s Keep Going video, most motivating of the year

As the year comes to an end, we take a look back at Hrithik Roshan‘s video for HRX, titled Keep Going. It is, without a doubt the most inspiring video that one can come across this year.

Hrithik Roshan released this motivational video for his fitness brand, HRX which spoke about moments when we are on the verge of giving up and how one should keep going to achieve their goals.

The video was completely based on the personal philosophy of Hrithik Roshan. The video was immediately lapped up by the audience and became a big conversation point as they could relate to everything that was shown in it. With over 3.5 million views, the video was also on spot number 6 among ads in India when it released.

Words and actions of superstars have a huge impact on their fans. Now as we jump on to the New Year, this video will be the best motivator to start with. Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in the super hit film Kaabil this year is currently preparing for his next film, Super 30 in which he will be seen playing the math genius, Anand Kumar.