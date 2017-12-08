Fit To Fight Awards 2017: Kangana Ranaut and Malaika Arora walk red carpet; check out pics
'Fit To Fight Awards' ceremony in Mumbai. / AFP PHOTO / STR
The second edition of Reebok ‘Fit to Fight Awards’ was held in Mumbai last night. Bollywood stars like Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Esha Gupta and many others were spotted.
The event witnessed women’s from different sectors spreading the message of physical and mental health and also shared their inspiring stories. Stars like Kangana Ranaut and Malaika Arora with others walked at the red carpet in beautiful gowns.
Check out some glamorous pictures of stars that shone bright at the Reebok India Fit to Fight Awards’ event.
Indian Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao attends the ‘Fit To Fight Awards’ ceremony in Mumbai. / AFP PHOTO / STR
Indian Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor attends the ‘Fit To Fight Awards’ ceremony in Mumbai. / AFP PHOTO / STR
Indian Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor with his mother actress Neelima Azeem attend the ‘Fit To Fight Awards’ ceremony in Mumbai. / AFP PHOTO / STR
Indian Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut attends the ‘Fit To Fight Awards’ ceremony in Mumbai. / AFP PHOTO / STR
Indian Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor attends the ‘Fit To Fight Awards’ ceremony in Mumbai. / AFP PHOTO / STR
Indian Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar attends the ‘Fit To Fight Awards’ ceremony in Mumbai. / AFP PHOTO / STR
Indian Bollywood actress Richa Chadha attends the ‘Fit To Fight Awards’ ceremony in Mumbai. / AFP PHOTO / STR
Indian Bollywood actress Esha Gupta attends the ‘Fit To Fight Awards’ ceremony in Mumbai. / AFP PHOTO / STR
Indian Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy attends the ‘Fit To Fight Awards’ ceremony in Mumbai. / AFP PHOTO / STR
Indian Bollywood actress Malaika Arora attends the ‘Fit To Fight Awards’ ceremony in Mumbai. / AFP PHOTO / STR
Indian Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi attends the ‘Fit To Fight Awards’ ceremony in Mumbai. / AFP PHOTO / STR
Indian Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends the ‘Fit To Fight Awards’ ceremony in Mumbai. / AFP PHOTO / STR