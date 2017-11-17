First teaser of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is out; check it here
The first teaser of the second ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film, titled ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ is out. The teaser will surely add to the weekend happiness of any ‘Harry Potter’ series fan but the film will release one year from now. Yes! Guys you’ll have to wait to watch the first ever onscreen Grindelwald and Dumbledore face-off. The teaser shows the principal characters of the second film and you’ll be happy to know that ‘no-maj’ (muggle for British) Jacob Kowalski (played by Dan Fogler) returns to the film. But what will really make you happy is the presence of Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore (Yay!), who stands in a corner, avoiding his friend-turned-foe Gellert Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp.
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ will hit the big screen exactly one year from today: on Nov. 16, 2018. Most plot details remain under wraps, but Warner Bros. has revealed that we can expect to see Dumbledore enlisting his former student Scamander in an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.
This sequel introduces the future headmaster of Hogwarts. Jude Law aka Albus Dumbledore makes his debut in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The film is directed by Englishman David Yates. The movie stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Zoë Kravitz and Callum Turner.