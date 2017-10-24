First schedule of Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ to be shot in London; read full details

Mumbai: The first schedule of ’83 starring Ranveer Singh will be held in London. ’83 is the biopic movie based on Indian Cricket team’s World Cup 1983 win in London.

A source reveals to Deccan Chronicle that, “The first schedule will be widely shot in London, since the city is an important part of the film. The makers are planning to shoot the entire World Cup sequence in the first schedule.”

Ranveer Singh is playing the principal character of Kapil Dev, who was the captain and the story revolves around the captain of the ship. The report also says that most of the cast of the film have been finalised. However, major characters like Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri are yet to get a face in the film. They will get equal screen time in the film, being eminent part of the winning team.

During the trailer launch Ranveer had said, “For our generation, cricket has always been the glamorous game but it wasn’t actually like that before. When Kabir sir started narrating the story it came as a shock to me. It was surprising to learn the odds against which they had to fight and rise. More than a great cricket story, it is a great human story.”

On the iconic victory, Kapil Dev had said that initially they were not confident, but after winning a few matches they gained some confidence. “We all had a great time in 1983. It is true that we were not confident but after we won a couple of matches we gained some. And in 1983, we finally knew we had a team,” he recalled in a media interaction.