FIRST LOOK! Salman Khan wraps up Tiger Zinda Hai shooting and reveals look of ‘Race 3’; See inside

Salman Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming Christmas 2017 spy drama, Tiger Zinda Hai starring Katrina Kaif and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Apparently, the actor shared this information on his Twitter handle by posting a picture and wrote, “last day of tiger zinda Hai shoot n sharing with u 1st day of Race 3 ka pic in a bit.”

last day of tiger zinda Hai shoot n sharing with u 1st day of Race 3 ka pic in a bit … pic.twitter.com/e8QU9Hh0qP — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017



Well, in this picture, we can see Tiger Salman is all gung ho for Tiger Zinda Hai. But have you noticed one thing that he is going to share his forthcoming film Race 3’s first look. And guess what, he kept his word and immediately shared his look of Race 3 on the very first day of the shoot.

He wrote, “…. and Race3 begins”.

…. and Race3 begins pic.twitter.com/2TqNDGjLhD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017

In this brand new first look, Salman is looking super dashing in a uniform suit with a unique badge in his pocket. Especially, his look while pointing a gun at the viewers gives us a promise that Salman is going bring something very special with Race 3. Reportedly, Race 3’s shooting has already begun last week at Mehboob Studios.

Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. The film is going to be directed by Remo D’Souza.