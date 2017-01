The first look of Raveena Tandon-starrer ‘The Mother’ has been released. The is all set to hit theatres on April 21.

Written by Michael Pellico and directed by Ashtar Sayed, this film is a crime thriller drama.

Actress Raveena Tandon is essaying the role of a mother in the film. It also features Slumdog Millionaire fame actor Madhur Mittal as antagonist.