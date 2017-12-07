First Look: Ranveer Singh finally reveals his notorious surprise; it’s his upcoming film ‘Simmba’
New Delhi: Here comes an announcement that will make you super excited for 2018. Bollywood’s powerhouses Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are coming together for a film titled ‘Simmba.’
The movie is produced by Karan Johar under his production banner Dharma Productions.
Film critic Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter to share the exciting news as he tweeted, “Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty join hands for #Simmba… Stars Ranveer Singh… Directed by Rohit Shetty… Reliance Entertainment presentation… 28 Dec 2018 release… Poster:”
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2017
‘Simmba’ will hit the big screens on December 28 next year.