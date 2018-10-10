First look! Rakul Preet plays Sridevi in NTR biopic; looks extremely ravishing

Rakul Preet Singh is playing a role of late Sridevi in her upcoming movie which is a NTR biopic. And now finally, the first look from the film has been released. Rakul took to her social media account to share the first look. Talking about her look, Rakul is donning the traditional embroidery sari with the center parted hairdo, a patent style that Sridevi used to carry. The nose piercing is the royal touch and is giving major Sridevi feels.

NTR and Sridevi have worked in 14 films, and Rakul’s role in the NTR biopic is a cameo with a song and a few scenes. In a recent interview with leading daily, Rakul shared her excitement of playing Sridevi on the big screen. She said, “This is going to be the most challenging character I’ve played so far because Srideviji is a legend. She was and is still loved by millions. I have been a big fan and recreating the diva on screen for the first time is a big responsibility. I hope I can do justice to it. The makers have full faith in me and I hope I can live up to it.”

Apart from Rakul, Vidya Balan and Rana Daggubati will be seen playing very important roles in the film. Rana will be seen playing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the biopic on Telugu actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).