First Look of Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff all set to take admission for academic year 2018
Karan Johar directed and Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer 2012’s hit film Student Of The Year’s sequel Student Of The Year 2 is all set to release in 2018. Yes, recently, the makers of the film have given official confirmation about the same by releasing the first look of SOTY 2 on the social media.
Karan Johar recently tweeted the first look of the film and wrote, “The FRANCHISE continues!!!! The college opens its doors to a new Student! @iTIGERSHROFF #StudentOfTheYear2 directed by @punitdmalhotra @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 .…”
The FRANCHISE continues!!!! The college opens its doors to a new Student! @iTIGERSHROFF #StudentOfTheYear2 directed by @punitdmalhotra @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 …. pic.twitter.com/gl77UpU4bv
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 20, 2017
Well, in this first look of Student Of The Year 2, we can see Tiger Shroff is looking like a cool college going guy with the charm of a cool dude. His attractive smile and attire of a college-going guy shows that the film is going to the major reason for the youth of India to watch in the theatres. Moreover, the tagline of ‘Admissions Open 2018’ indicates that SOTY 2 is all set to be released in 2018. Though the release date is not revealed yet, we can make a guess that Karan Johar can’t miss the festive season to release this youth-friendly film.
Earlier, Tiger Shroff told Mumbai Mirror about Student Of The Year 2, “Early next year, I start Student of the Year 2. That’s the only film I’ve confirmed my dates for as of now. The rest will depend on how long this shoot takes. The Rambo shoot is scheduled to kick off towards the end of next year. The film with Hrithik sir will start before that.”
Student Of The Year 2 will be directed by Punit Malhotra who has directed I Hate Luv Storys and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. The leading ladies of SOTY 2 is not confirmed yet but we must say that Karan Johar will bring beautiful actresses to work opposite Tiger.