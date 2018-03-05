First look of Sraddha Kapoor from Saaho, check out the picture

Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming movie Saaho which is opposite Prabhas. And now Shraddha Kapoor’s first looks from the movie is out. In the picture the actress is dressed in maroon shirt teamed with plaid trousers is seen giving out a stern look. The picture was shared on Instagram by her makeup artist Shraddha Naik.

Ms Naik captioned her post as, “#firstlook Shraddha Kapoor #sahoo #newfilm #newteam #oldus #prabhas … Love my work. Thank you universe.”

Talking more about the movie it is sci-fi movie which is getting shot in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh as the antagonist, Tamil actor and playback singer Arun Vijay and Malayalam actor Lal. Saaho, which will be a fast-paced and high-tech actioner. The movie is slated to release on this Diwali.