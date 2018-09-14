First Look: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns RADIO HOST, will Bebo rock it?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has donned many hats and has aced every role she has taken up. From being a stellar actor to a loving mother and now an RJ. Yes, you heard it right! After Karan Johar’s debut as an RJ, it’s time for Bebo to get her hands on the console. But we wonder what is the show all about?? But whatever it is, known for her bindas attitude and one who always speaks her mind, we are sure she is going to rock it behind the mic too entertaining her fans all the way.

Ishq 104.8 FM spokesperson confirming the news said, “We are very excited to on board yet another celeb who joins our line-up of RJs. We present the diva and a role model for many, Kareena Kapoor Khan as our new Radio Jock. Kareena will mark her radio debut in the same channel as Karan Johar, ISHQ 104.8 FM. Poonam Damania, Kareena’s manager, shared the first look from the shoot and Kareena looks stunning as always. She wrote, “#kareenakapoorkhan donning a new avatar as an RJ on ishq 104.8FM @ishqfm_official stay tuned to know more ❤.”

The earlier reports have suggested that Kareena kicked off her venture with a photo shoot for it and the result can be seen in the first look. She will also be recording for the show in a few days. It seems like Kareena has found a new way to interact with her fans. The show is expected to go on air in December.

On the film front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in two of Karan Johar’s productions. One will be Good News which will feature her alongside Akshay Kumar and also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will also play the leading lady in the Karan Johar directorial Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.