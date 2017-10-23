First Look: Get ready for Swapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve’s ‘Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3’ in 2018

Marathi superstars Swapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve starrer popular franchise Mumbai Pune Mumbai’s makers are all set to give a treat to their fans with the third installment, Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3. Yes, on Monday afternoon, the official Instagram page of Mumbai Pune Mumbai has shared the first look.

They captioned, “… कारण प्रेम कधीच संपत नाही ! #MPM3 #LOVE #FOREVER #27April18”

Well, in this poster, we can see Swapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve in a funky look. Their attire and look give some expectations that the film can be youth friendly. After all, Mumbai Pune Mumbai and Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2 has created a huge impact on today’s youth as well as grown-up people. Moreover, Satish Rajwade’s direction too made a huge impact to make these films memorable in people’s mind.

Interestingly, this poster of Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3 also shows that the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 27, 2018. So, get ready to board Mumbai Pune Mumbai express once again.