First crorepati of KBC season 10 is Assam’s Binita Jain; watch video

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10 is all set to gets its first crorepati of the season. The mega quiz show hosted by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has seen many reach the top after a tough game. This time around the preview revealed Guwahati, Assam’s Binita Jain will successfully answer the 14th question and win Rs 1 crore.

So far, the highest amount earned by contestants in this season are Bhagalpur’s ticket examiner Somesh Kumar Choudhary and Gujarat’s graphic designer Sandip Savaliya who bagged Rs 25 lakh each. However, both of them quit show after they were unable to answer the 13th question.

Binita, who is mother of two will answer Rs 7 crore question on October 2. It will be interesting to see if she wins the crown for this season.

Last year, none of the contestants won Rs 7 crore. However, Jamshedpur’s Anamika Majumdar won Rs 1 crore and quit the show when she couldn’t answer the jackpot question. Looks like the women of India are turning out to be unstoppable when it comes to winning here.