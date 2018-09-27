Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / First crorepati of KBC season 10 is Assam’s Binita Jain; watch video

First crorepati of KBC season 10 is Assam’s Binita Jain; watch video

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 27, 2018 11:51 am
FOLLOW US:

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10 is all set to gets its first crorepati of the season. The mega quiz show hosted by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has seen many reach the top after a tough game. This time around the preview revealed Guwahati, Assam’s Binita Jain will successfully answer the 14th question and win Rs 1 crore.

So far, the highest amount earned by contestants in this season are Bhagalpur’s ticket examiner Somesh Kumar Choudhary and Gujarat’s graphic designer Sandip Savaliya who bagged Rs 25 lakh each. However, both of them quit show after they were unable to answer the 13th question.

Binita, who is mother of two will answer Rs 7 crore question on October 2. It will be interesting to see if she wins the crown for this season.


Last year, none of the contestants won Rs 7 crore. However, Jamshedpur’s Anamika Majumdar won Rs 1 crore and quit the show when she couldn’t answer the jackpot question. Looks like the women of India are turning out to be unstoppable when it comes to winning here.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Excess of Aadhaar injurious to health

    Aadhaar is good but an excess of it can be injurious to your health. That, in a nutshell, is the…

  • Bank mergers: Abracadabra! Mess vanishes!

    There is trouble that is bubbling inside India’s financial cauldron. The three witches cackle, stir their brooms in the broth,…

  • Better being unique than being the best

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the legality of Aadhaar restricting it to disbursement of social benefits and junking its…

  • Last days of CJI

    The 45th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has just three days to go before he vanishes into history…

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…