Firangi new song Sajna Sohne Jiha: Kapil Sharma smitten by Ishita Dutta’s beauty

Firangi is a much-awaited movie for Kapil Sharma’s fan this year. The trailer was loved by many people and even the first song from the film was a hit. Now the makers have released a new song “Sajna Sohne Jiha” which is totally in Punjabi. The song is crooned Jyoti Nooran who earlier lent her voice to the chartbuster “Patakka Guddi” from the movie Highway starring Alia Bhatt. The song has been penned by Dr. Devendra Kafir and the music has been given by Jatinder Shah.

The song has been shot in the village of Punjab and it shows how Kapil and Ishita Dutta fall in love with each other. The lead characters’ eyes meet and it’s love at first sight. He is smitten by her beauty while she blushes at his reactions.

Firangi, starring Kapil Sharma, Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Edward Sonnenblick, Kumud Kumar Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Jameel Rahman Khan, Inaamulhaq, Aanjjan Srivastav and Vishal O Sharma, releases on November 24.