Firangi new song Sahiba Russ Gayiya portrays pain of lovers’ separation

Firangi is a much-awaited movie for Kapil Sharma fans, but before that a new song from the film has been released Sahiba Russ Gayiya, which is a soulful track. The song describes the tension between two lovers and how emotional two of them get after separation.

Sahiba Russ Gayiya, the Punjabi number of Kapil Sharma’s film, has been set in a small village of Punjab and is crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who has given many super hit songs. The music is composed by Jatinder Shah and the song is written by Dr. Devendra Kafir.

The beautiful, rustic and charming song chronicles romance between Kapil and Ishita Dutta who plays his love interest in the period drama, Firangi and their little love and hate fight.

Earlier Sajna Sohne Jiha song was released and it was hit among the Kapil’s fans. That song was also in Punjabi. Talking about Kapil Sharma, he seems to be funny and intense in the movie and if his performance is good in this movie, he could have a future in Bollywood. The movie also stars Edward Sonnenblick, Kumud Kumar Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Jameel Rahman Khan, Inaamulhaq, Aanjjan Srivastav and Vishal O Sharma.

It will be released on 24 November 2017 under Sharma’s K9 Films.