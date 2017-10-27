Firangi new song ‘Oye Firangi’: Kapil Sharma’s antics will leave you in splits

The first song of the movie ‘Firangi’ is out and it will leave you in splits. The trailer of the movie is loved by everyone and the new song is more fun. Talking about the song, it follows Kapil’s journey from being a simpleton to becoming a British officer’s orderly. Kapil looks adorable in the role of an innocent villager. His funny antics and silly behaviour doesn’t fail to leave a smile on our faces. Ishita Dutta also looks convincing as the simple village belle, who steals Manga’s heart. Sunidhi Chauhan’s powerful voice works wonders for the song. If it wouldn’t have been for her, we might never have even paid attention to the audio as the visuals are quite engaging.

The song also shows us some glimpse of romance between Magga and his lady love played by Ishita Dutta. It’s a lovely track that will stay in your mind for a long time. The comedian-actor will promote his film Firangi on a grand scale. Sharma will be seen promoting his film in various cities and one of them will be Jaipur where the comedian will grace the grand finale of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs with his team.

Firangi also stars Monica Gill, Edward Sonnenblick, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Aanjjan Srivastav, Jameel Khan and Vishal O Sharma in vital roles. The movie is set to hit the screens on November 24, 2017.