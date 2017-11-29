Find out why these 5 leading Bollywood celebrities got BANNED by the media!

Bollywood never fails to charm us with its glitz and glamour. Today the paparazzi culture is invading in celebrities’ lives too much and news out of everyday situations of celebrities are made. Even when a celebrity is spotted outside a gym or a movie theatre and also if two celebs are seen wearing similar outfits. Not just celebrities even their kids are not bared. There are instances when celebs lash out at photographers like Preity Zinta did when she almost fell down when she was caught unaware by the photographers at the airport to click pictures. A few days back, even Shah Rukh Khan requested photographers and media persons hounding celebrity kids for that exclusive shot to not be harsh towards his kids, after his daughter Suhana Khan was hounded by photographers when she had dropped by a suburban multiplex to catch a movie screening. But what if the photographers turn away from the stars? Well, there are instances when the paparazzi have banned celebrities from acting pricey or making them wait too long. Read on to know about Bollywood celebrities who faced the photographer’s ire.

Salman Khan

In July 2014, at the launch party of the song ‘Devil’ from Salman Khan’s movie ‘Kick’, the photographers at the event wanted Khan to pose at a particular spot, to which the actor refused. This led to a fight between photographers and Khan’s security guards. The photographers union issued a ban on the actor and refused to click his pictures or shoot his videos till July 25 coinciding with the release of the film ‘Kick’. In November 2014, the actor invited photographers to his sister Arpita’s wedding reception party. Due to this sweet gesture by the actor, the ban on him was lifted.

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was banned by the media for almost a decade. The ban constituted no interviews, no photographs and not even a single mention of the star. It was the era when the star’s biggest hits – Deewar, Sharabi, Muqaddar ka Sikander, Lawaaris and Natwarlal, among others – were released. The reason behind the ban that Big B mentions in his blog was that the press was informed by ‘sources’ that he had brought on the idea of the Emergency and a ban on the press. The actor further mentions in his blog that after he fell during ‘Coolie’ there was a genuine concern from the media over his condition. He adds that the owner of Stardust Nari Hira told him that the media wanted him to fail but never die. Things warmed up a bit after that and today they have all been acknowledged and accepted.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

In 2010, during the peak time of Saif and Kareena’s relationship, the couple had the media walk over them after they made media wait for many hours. The couple was promoting a shoe brand they were endorsing. After Saif and Kareena walked in, the media stood up and walked away instead. Saif profusely apologised to the shutterbugs and said that they were late as they were stuck in a traffic jam. Kareena didn’t show any soft stance. Thus media decided to boycott the event.

Shraddha Kapoor

After two consecutive hits – Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain – Shraddha Kapoor experienced irk of the media after turning her face away from the photographers several times. The drama started after the actress refused to get clicked at the airport followed by making photographers wait on the sets of a reality TV show where she was making an appearance. The lensmen were informed by her team that they need to wait until the shoot is over which meant waiting for about two hours. This was followed by two other events. Thus the actress invited a ban from photographers. During the success bash of ‘Ek Villain’ when the team along with Shraddha, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and director Mohit Suri took the stage, photographers refused to take pictures. When asked about the reason to not click pictures, photographers requested Riteish to get off the stage and explained him the reason behind their behaviour. They further said that they would only click pictures when Kapoor gets off the stage. Her daddy dearest Shakti Kapoor came to her rescue, saying, “There must be a misunderstanding. My daughter is a sweet girl who never intentionally offends anybody. But yes, actors need to cooperate with the media.” The ban was lifted after the actress, along with representatives from her PR firm, met shutterbugs to resolve the issue at a restaurant in Juhu. Over cups of coffee and tea, Shraddha heard them out and apologised saying, “It was never my intention to not pose for pictures. Sometimes I am no wearing make-up so perhaps I may not have posed for you guys.” She further added, “Sometimes the fact that you guys are waiting for a photograph is not even communicated to the actors. I think there has been some miscommunication and I am going to be careful about it in the future.”