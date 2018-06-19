Find out why Taimur’s father Saif Ali Khan gets furious at paparazzi 

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pictures from their holiday in London were splashed all over the internet and the Nawab is not too pleased with it. There is a video surfacing on the internet where Saif is walking with Kareena and little Taimur (who is in a stroller) and the press is clicking them. Saif clearly got a little perturbed by this unwanted attention and stopped them from snapping them more. On the other hand, Taimur seemed to be in a very jovial mood as he blissfully waved away in merriment at the press. Bebo had pointed out in many press interactions in recent past that he has now learnt to respond to media and often engages them with his expressions and actions! She also pointed out that this is a double-edged sword and it worries her and Saif because they want a normal childhood for their kiddo.

Aside from this, Saif Ali Khan said that the whole country loves Taimur as he is a great energy to have around you. He also said that he has many friends and a very happening social life! Much like his mommy, we think. The Chef star very indulgently said that Taimur goes out in the evenings to play with his friends and is very busy and active throughout the day, as kids his age should be!

After this, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are planning to take their dad Randhir Kapoor to a holiday in Interlaken and Gstaad. Karisma’s kids will join them too. It is sure going to be a big family get together.