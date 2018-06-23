Find out why Karwaan stars Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar didn’t meet for rehearsals

Karwaan starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar had never met each other before the day of the film’s shoot. Since the story is about three people who develop a chemistry during a road journey, director Akarsh Khurana wanted to keep things that way.

Akarsh wanted to show their bonding and chemistry in a natural way. The director shares, “Dulquer, Irrfan and Mithila met for the first time on location in Ooty. Even in the film, that is where Mithila’s character meets the men for the first time. We shot mostly chronologically, so the actors’ relationships developed with that of the characters. This worked out quite well. You can see the comfort build through the movie, which may not have been something we could have devised authentically if we had not shot in sequence.”

Karwaan revolves around 3 oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives.

The film has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala which will surely be a visual delight to all the masses. Dulquer Salmaan who is a renowned name in the south industry will also set foot in Bollywood with the film. Mithila Palkar will also be making her first ever Bollywood outing as a lead actress.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala`s creative production house ‘RSVP’ in association with ‘Ishka films’, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.