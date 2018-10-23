Find out which actor will step in the shoes of Salman Khan for ‘No Entry’ sequel

The idea of sequel of No Entry has been floating around for a really long time now. The reason behind the delay was often stated both Salman’s unavailability and the script not being ready. Now once the script was ready, ‘No Entry’ Producer Boney Kapoor had a word with Salman about it 0but the actor as usual was not available for the project. Tired of waiting for Salman, Boney has now decided to go ahead with the sequel of No Entry without Salman Khan.

Apparently Boney has zeroed down on an actor who will replace Salman and he is none other than his son Arjun Kapoor. According to a source in Pinkvilla, “Boney who was tired of waiting for Salman’s date has now decided to go ahead with the film by taking Arjun Kapoor in it. The sequel will now star Arjun and Anil Kapoor. The movie will not be a perfect sequel since the makers can’t show Arjun essaying Salman’s original character. Certain modifications will be made and we’ll see new characters this time apart from Anil.”

While the hunt for the leading actress is on, the project will be directed by Anees Bazmee and produced under Boney Kapoor’s banner.